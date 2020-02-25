SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) The Spartanburg County Coroner says a 72-year-old man passed away at a residence along Fernwood Glendale Road Tuesday.
Coroner Rusty Clevenger says his office was requested by the Spartanburg City Police Department to assist in their investigation into Barney LaRue Harmon's death.
While an initial review has led investigators to believe Harmon did not die from wounds inflicted by another person, Clevenger says they will await an autopsy before determining an official cause of death.
Stay with FOX Carolina for updates.
MORE NEWS:
Firefighters save dog found in burning home along Summit Drive in Greenville
Greer Police: Woman charged in kidnapping of victim who was stabbed and beaten; ask for help locating her
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.