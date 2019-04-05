SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – Coroner Rusty Clevenger said Friday death investigations were underway after two bodies were found.
The coroner said the bodies were buried on a property along the 100 block of Williams Street.
"I can confirm that my office along with Sheriff’s investigators unearthed two bodies at the listed location earlier today," Clevenger said in an email.
The coroner said the next step is to identify the deceased and determine causes and manners of death.
Property tax records show the property was sold to a new owner in January of this year.
A neighbor said three men and woman lived in the house but disappeared a few weeks ago.
The neighbor said law enforcement first showed up Thursday evening, stayed several hours, and then returned Friday morning with multiple officers responding.
No other details were immediately available but deputies said a news conference will be held at 5 p.m. Friday with more information.
