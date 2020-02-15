UNION COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The Union County Coroner said that a body discovered behind a church Friday is believed to be that of a man reported missing last month.
Sheriff Taylor with the Union County Sheriff's Office says the body was found at the end of Williams Street behind Tabernacle Baptist Church.
Union County Coroner Holcombe later said they believe the deceased to be 30-year-old Mark Kevin Ammons Jr.
Ammons Jr. was last heard from on January 19.
Official confirmation will come after an autopsy is performed by the Newberry Pathology Group on February 17.
SLED was assisting with the investigation. Stay with FOX Carolina as we learn more.
MORE NEWS - Police: Evidence in dead man's trash can led officers to Faye Swetlik's body; both deaths are connected
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.