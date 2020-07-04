PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Coroner's Office says a British man drowned while visiting friends on Lake Keowee early Friday evening.
According to the office, 24-year-old Derrick Andrew Otin of Nottingham, England was at the Cliffs Boat Ramp when he drowned around 5:40 p.m. The office reports he had just graduated from Xavier University in Cincinnati in May.
His autopsy was performed on Saturday.
The drowning is being investigated by SCDNR.
