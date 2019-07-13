SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Spartanburg County Coroner confirmed his office was called to a fatal wreck on I-26 early Saturday morning.
According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the wreck took place near mile marker 23 along the eastbound side of the interstate.
Coroner Rusty Clevenger said it involved an overturned vehicle.
Details surrounding the crash are limited. Clevenger says his office, along with SCHP and the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office are investigating.
As of 8:55 a.m., troopers were advising that travelers use a detour at exit 22. Drivers are instructed to then turn left on SC-296, right on SC-215 and then right on SC-221.
