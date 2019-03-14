McKowns Mountain Road scene

First responders, along with the coroner's office, were on scene at a home on McKowns Mountain Road. (FOX Carolina/ March 14, 2019)

GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County coroner responded to a home early Thursday morning in Gaffney.

FOX Carolina was tipped off to the scene on McKowns Mountain Road late Wednesday evening, and our photographer observed a coroner's vehicle on scene alongside other emergency responders.

We have reached out to law enforcement for comment on this scene. Stay tuned for updates as we get them.

