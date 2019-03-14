GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County coroner responded to a home early Thursday morning in Gaffney.
FOX Carolina was tipped off to the scene on McKowns Mountain Road late Wednesday evening, and our photographer observed a coroner's vehicle on scene alongside other emergency responders.
We have reached out to law enforcement for comment on this scene. Stay tuned for updates as we get them.
Spartanburg Co. deputies: Death threat heard on open line leads to arrest
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.