ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Deputies are investigating after a reported shooting sent one person to the hospital Thursday night.
Anderson County dispatch says the call came in around 9:06 p.m. from Meadow Hills Drive. We're told EMS transported one person to the hospital.
However, the Anderson County Coroner's Office said they were headed to the emergency room, saying the male victim died at the hospital. As of writing, the victim's name has not been released. Deputies confirmed to us the man was shot at least once.
Stay tuned for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.