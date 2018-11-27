ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) The Anderson County Coroner has confirmed their office was called to King Street Monday night.
The coroner and law enforcement are currently on scene of a residence on King Street, which resides within Anderson City limits.
Details surrounding the incident are limited at this time. We have a crew on scene.
Stay with FOX Carolina for more.
