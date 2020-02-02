SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office says they're investigating after a man was injured in a shooting Sunday afternoon.
According to deputies, they responded to Stonecrest Drive in the Roebuck area around 2 p.m. in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, they found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
The Spartanburg County Coroner later confirmed his office had been requested.
Right now, deputies believe all parties involved have been located and accounted for. They say there doesn't appear to be any danger to the community.
Deputies continue to investigate. Stay with FOX Carolina as we learn more.
MORE NEWS:
Deputies: Missing, endangered NC teen may be with man she met online
Multiple agencies rescue dog who fell into Greenwood County rock quarry
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.