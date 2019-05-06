GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - A man passed away in a Cherokee County hospital after a collision early Sunday evening in Gaffney.
Cherokee County coroner Dennis Fowler says the collision happened around 6 p.m. on West Floyd Baker Blvd. 20-year-old Justin Mitchell Peterson was riding in the front passenger seat of a 1996 Toyota that was traveling west and attempting to turn left onto Walton Drive.
However, the Toyota was struck by a 2014 Ford pick-up truck traveling east on Floyd Baker Boulevard, and Fowler says the intrusion into the Toyota from the Ford was more than one foot, trapping Peterson inside.
Fowler says it took fire and EMS personnel more than 30 minutes to free Peterson from the Toyota. He was then taken to Cherokee Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.
Peterson was wearing a seat belt, and an autopsy will be performed to further the investigation.
Details from law enforcement on their own investigations weren't immediately available.
