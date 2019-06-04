MYRTLE BEACH, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Horry County coroner said no charges were filed after an 11-year-old boy drowned Sunday in Myrtle Beach.
The coroner said the child drowned on the property of the Beach Colony Resort on North Ocean Boulevard.
The child’s name is not being released but the coroner said the boy was visiting from Cincinnati, OH.
