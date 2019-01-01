SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Spartanburg County coroner confirmed he was called to the scene of a shooting within Spartanburg city limits Tuesday night.
Emergency dispatchers said officers were responding to a reported shooting along Hanover Place.
The call came in around 8:30 p.m.
Coroner Rusty Clevenger said he was called to the scene around 9 p.m.
FOX Carolina has a crew headed to the scene and are working to get additional information.
