LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Laurens police are investigating a shooting homicide that occurred on Friday night.
FOX Carolina was tipped to the scene along the 800 block of Spring Street around 9:30 p.m. LPD chief Krissy Cofield confirmed the shooting. Cofield says a suspect has also not been identified as of writing.
The scene is still active, and Cofield notes the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is assisting with crime scene technicians. LPD officers are still on scene.
Stay tuned for updates.
