WELLFORD, SC (FOX Carolina) – Spartanburg County deputies and the coroner are investigating after a body was found in the Wellford area Thursday afternoon, Coroner Rusty Clevenger confirmed.
Clevenger said the body was recovered from a location near Office Street.
The coroner said he is investigating alongside deputies and working to locate and notify the family of the deceased.
FOX Carolina has reached out to the sheriff’s office for additional details.
