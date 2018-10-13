GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville County Coroner's Office said a death investigation is underway after a man was found unresponsive in a hotel pool.
The coroner said the man was found floating unresponsive in the pool at the Best Western Hotel on Pelham Road.
He was pulled out of the water by other guests.
The coroner said he was pronounced dead on scene.
The man was identified as 39-year-old David Alexander Rodgrigues of New York, NY.
His cause of death has not been determined.
The case remains under investigation by the coroner's office and the Greenville County Sheriff's Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.