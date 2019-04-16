FOUNTAIN INN, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Greenville County coroner said a death investigation is underway after a shooting in Fountain Inn Thursday.
The coroner said one person died at the hospital.
The coroner said the shooting happened around 10:45 a.m. on Wall Street.
A large law enforcement presence was spotted near the Bojangles on SC 418 as of noon.
FOX Carolina reached out to Fountain Inn Police, but officers said all information must come from SLED.
SLED has not yet responded to a request for information.
