ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Anderson County Coroner’s Office confirmed a death investigation was underway at an Anderson apartment complex on Thursday morning.
Deputy Coroner Don McCown confirmed he was investigating a death at Anderson Crossing Apartments on E. Beltline Boulevard.
FOX Carolina has also reached out to the Anderson Police Department.
No further details were immediately available.
