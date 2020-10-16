GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner's Office is investigating a death at an apartment complex Friday evening after a man was found shot and killed inside a unit.
Coroner Kent Dill confirms a scene is active at the Berkeley Pointe complex as of 9:50 p.m., along Wenwood Road.
We found a car with crime scene tape around it on scene. We also heard that the investigation was going on for hours, according to neighbors.
The office identified the man as 41-year-old Franklin Lockett of Greenville. A cause and manner of death was not announced and is pending an autopsy planned for Saturday. He was pronounced dead around 5 p.m.
Greenville PD later confirmed this was a shooting, and that they were treating this as a homicide. As of writing, no suspects were identified.
Stay tuned for updates.
