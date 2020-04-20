GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner's Office confirms they have opened a death investigation early Monday morning at an apartment complex.
We received a tip about the scene, and confirm with county dispatch around 12:30 a.m. that the investigation was underway at the Greenville Arms Apartments, located on Ashe Drive.
The coroner's office says the investigation has just begun, and that details will continue to develop.
We've also reached out to public information officials with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office for more details. Stay tuned for updates.
