INMAN, SC (FOX Carolina) The Spartanburg County Coroner confirmed his office is investigating a death at a home in Inman.
Inman Fire Chief Chris Cothran said his crews were dispatched to a home on Clay Street in response to a possible structure fire around 11:30 a.m. Monday.
Chief Cothran said when they arrived, the fire was no longer active.
The coroner later said they were investigating a death at the residence.
No other details were immediately available.
An investigation is underway.
