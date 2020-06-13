GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greeenville County Coroner's Office is investigating a shooting that unfolded Saturday evening.
Dispatch says the call for a gunshot wound came in around 8:52 from McGarity Street. It was an active scene as of 10:43 p.m.
The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said in a statement the victim died after being transported to the hospital. There was no further information as of writing.
Anyone who can aid in the investigation can leave a Crime Stoppers tip by calling 23-CRIME.
Stay tuned for updates as we get them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.