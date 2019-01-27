WOODRUFF, SC (FOX Carolina) The Spartanburg County Coroner announced Sunday morning that a young man had passed away as the result of an early morning crash.
At 1:27 a.m. Sunday, the coroner said his office was called to the intersection of Harris Bridge Road in the Woodruff community.
The coroner said 20-year-old Henry Kellett of Quarry Road in Gray Court was pronounced dead on scene following the accident.
The coroner is working with law enforcement to investigate the crash.
