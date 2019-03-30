GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner's Office says an elderly man has passed away from injuries in a Saturday afternoon collision in Greer.
Coroner Kent Dill identified the man as Lynwood C. Simonds, 78. Dill says the Greer resident was transported to Greenville Memorial Hospital following a collision on Brushy Creek Road, near Henderson Gap Road, around 4:51 p.m. on March 30.
Dill says Simonds was pronounced dead in the emergency room, and that an autopsy was being performed on April 1.
Greer PD is investigating the collision. As of writing, details surrounding the collision have not been released.
