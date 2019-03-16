WALHALLA, SC (FOX Carolina) - An elderly Walhalla woman passed away Saturday afternoon after a collision within the city.
The Oconee County Coroner's Office reports 76-year-old Lois Faye Winkler was in the front passenger seat of a car that was struck by another car around 2:30 p.m. The office says the vehicle Winkler was in was hit at the intersection of W. South Broad Street and S. Cedar Street.
Winkler was wearing her seat belt when the collision happened, but the coroner says she died on the scene from blunt force traumatic injuries.
SCHP and Walhalla PD continue to investigate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.