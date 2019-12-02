ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The Anderson County Coroner is on scene of a fatal shooting at Belton Woods Apartments, Monday evening, their office confirmed to media.
Anderson City Police Department is also on scene investigating.
It is unclear if any arrests have been made at this time.
Details are limited but stay with FOX Carolina as we learn more.
