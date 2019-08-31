PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The Anderson County coroner says a FedEx driver was killed in a collision in Piedmont early Saturday afternoon, and his 3-year-old son was in the truck with him.
The coroner's office says the collision unfolded around 12:25 p.m. on Mountain Springs Road, where first responders found the driver partially ejected. The coroner notes the U-Haul truck was the only vehicle involved and appeared to have traveled off of the right side of the road, striking several trees.
The driver was identified as 33-year-old Carlos Deandre Sanche Williams of Greenwood, and appears to have been a contracted worker for FedEx using the truck to make deliveries. The coroner says neither Williams nor his 3-year-old son were properly restrained. Williams died on the scene due to blunt force trauma, according to the coroner's report.
The coroner's office is investigating alongside South Carolina Highway Patrol.
