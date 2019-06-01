ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) The Anderson County Coroner's Office announced Saturday morning that a woman had passed away as a result of a motorcycle accident the night prior.
According to Deputy Coroner Don McCown, two people were riding a motorcycle on Due West Highway with another motorcycle on their way to a friend's house when they encountered a disabled vehicle near Old Emerson Bridge Road.
Witnesses said Mr. David Milford, the operator of the motorcycle, lost control of the bike around 10:20 p.m. as he attempted to avoid hitting the vehicle - which was partially in the roadway.
McCown says Milford had to 'lay the motorcycle down' which resulted in both he, and his female passenger, to be ejected from the bike.
The woman, identified as 52-year-old Linda Sue Bauer of Anderson, was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. She unfortunately succumbed to her injuries.
Milford was transported to AnMed Health Center for multiple injuries. His current condition is unknown at this time.
McCown advised that alcohol does appear to be a contributing factor in the fatal accident. Both the Anderson County Coroner's Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating.
