GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Four people have died after a collision just north of Greer Friday evening.
FOX Carolina received several tips about a collision on SC-14 near Cannon Road around 6:40 p.m. We called the coroner's office, who then confirmed their presence. Coroner Kent Dill eventually confirmed the deaths of the four people.
South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the collision. Their real-time traffic tracking tool indicates it happened around 5:15 p.m. Troopers advised the MAIT unit is investigating, and that lanes of traffic were blocked.
SCHP later provided more details, saying all four people who died were in a 2006 Saturn SUV traveling west on SC-14. However, an eastbound 2004 Ford SUV crossed the center line, slamming into the Saturn head-on.
All four occupants in the Saturn were entrapped and had to be mechanically extricated. They sadly passed away on scene. It isn't clear if they were wearing seat belts.
The driver of the Ford SUV was wearing a seat belt, but taking to a hospital for treatment for injuries.
On Saturday, the coroner's office identified the four victims:
- 83-year-old Michael B. Cook of Greenville
- 80-year-old Nancy B. Cook of Greenville
- 92-year-old William Joseph Norman of Taylors
- 83-year-old Marsha F. Norman of Taylors
The coroner's report indicates all four died from multiple blunt force injuries, and their deaths ruled an accident.
