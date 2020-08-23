GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Four people were killed after a collision overnight in Greenville, and a fifth person involved in the collision was hospitalized.
Greenville County coroner Kent Dill confirmed it happened just before 3 a.m. morning along the 1000 block of N. Main Street, near E. Hillcrest Drive within the city limits. The coroner's report indicates a car carrying five adults traveled south on the road when it went off the left side, overturning and hitting a large tree. Tragically, four of the five people died on scene. The fifth person was taken to Prisma Health Greenville Memorial for treatment.
The four who died were identified as:
- 24-year-old Haskel Yves Martinez of Simpsonville
- 23-year-old Timothy Isaiah Webb of Simpsonville
- 21-year-old Kayla Missely Castro of Greenville
- 24-year-old Carlos Andres Castro-Jimenez of Taylors
All four suffered multiple blunt force trauma in the collision.
We found the aftermath of the scene and saw damage to the tree in front of someone's home, along with damage to the lawn.
GPD says the car involved was a BMW sedan.
