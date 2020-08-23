GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Four people were killed after a collision overnight in Greenville.
Details are still developing, but Greenville County coroner Kent Dill confirmed it happened early Sunday morning within the city limits. A press release with more details was promised as well.
We've reached out to Greenville PD for more information too.
