GENERIC - Crash 1

(file photo | Associated Press)

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Four people were killed after a collision overnight in Greenville.

Details are still developing, but Greenville County coroner Kent Dill confirmed it happened early Sunday morning within the city limits. A press release with more details was promised as well.

We've reached out to Greenville PD for more information too.

Deputies: Suspect arrested in connection to shooting death of Westminster man

Copyright 2020 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.