GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Four people have died after a collision just north of Greer Friday evening.
FOX Carolina received several tips about a collision on SC-14 near Cannon Road around 6:40 p.m. We called the coroner's office, who then confirmed their presence. Coroner Kent Dill eventually confirmed the deaths of the four people.
South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the collision. Their real-time traffic tracking tool indicates it happened around 5:15 p.m. Troopers advised the MAIT unit is investigating, and that lanes of traffic are blocked.
Stay tuned for updates.
