LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources says the body of a 15-year-old teen has been recovered from Lake Rabon Thursday afternoon.
Deputy coroner Patti Canupp with the Laurens County Coroner's office first confirmed details to FOX Carolina just before 5 p.m. Canupp says the scene is on Rabon Creek near Hickory Tavern, and agencies are staged on a bridge on Wilsontown Road.
Hickory Tavern FD says the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources has a boat in the water.
Greg Lucas with SCDNR said several people were jumping into the water from the bridge around 3:30 p.m., and one person is deemed missing after not resurfacing. Right now, SCDNR's dive team, along with the Abbeville Dive Team and Western Laurens Swift Water Rescue Team, are on scene.
Lucas later confirmed the teen was recovered at 5:23 p.m., saying the SCDNR dive team found him.
Canupp later identified the 15-year-old boy as Max Hofbauer from Greenville. She tells us the cause of death will be determined by an autopsy Friday morning.
Tim Waller with Greenville County Schools confirmed Hofbauer was a student at J.L. Mann High School.
The Laurens County Sheriff's Office is also investigating.
Stay tuned for updates.
