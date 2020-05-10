GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood County Coroner's Office says a woman is dead after being hit by two vehicles Sunday night.
The office says 45-year-old Cathy Joyce Hodge was walking near where she lived on Hwy. 25 South near the intersection with SC-225 around 9:10 p.m. when she was hit. She passed away at the scene.
Her manner and cause of death are pending investigation. No further details were released.
South Carolina Highway Patrol later released details on how the collision unfolded. According to SCHP, Hodge was crossing the highway around 8:55 p.m. when a 2012 Mercedes-Benz SUV traveling north struck her. She landed on the southbound side of the highway and was then hit by a 1995 Ford F-150.
The SUV was carrying two people while the truck was carrying only the driver. All occupants were wearing seat belts and were not injured. As of writing, charges have not been filed by troopers against either driver.
