GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greer police are investigating after two people were found dead in a home in the Spring Crossing neighborhood after reports of gunfire Wednesday morning.
Police said they received a call of shots fired at 5:15 a.m.
The police department’s Emergency Response Team and Crisis Negotiations Team responded to Springs Crossing Circle.
The Emergency Response Team was able to safely remove two individuals from the townhome. After several hours of the CNT attempting to make contact with no avail, the ERT entered the townhome, and found two deceased victims.
“There is no danger to the public and the incident appears to be an isolated incident,” Lt. Patrick Fortenberry stated in an email. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the deceased.”
The coroner said the victims were a 42-year-old female and a 32-year-old male.
The woman was identified as Angela Giacometti or New Tarleton Way. The coroner said Giacometti was found dead inside the home with a wound to the head.
The coroner said Giacometti's death has been ruled a homicide.
The man was identified as Adam Rataje. Rataje was also found dead with a wound to the head. Rataje lived at the address on Spring Crossing Circle where the bodies were found.
Rataje's death was ruled a suicide.
Police said the investigation is ongoing.
