SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office responded to a collision on US-221 Friday evening.
Coroner Rusty Clevenger confirmed to FOX Carolina his office is investigating the scene on the highway, near the intersection with Old Switzer Road.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol reported the collision happened around 6:10 p.m., and that the roadway was blocked for a time.
According to troopers, a 2015 Lexus was traveling south on US-221 behind a farm tractor. The Lexus struck the back of the tractor - sending the operator to the hospital with minor injuries.
The driver of the Lexus, according to troopers, was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. They unfortunately passed away on scene.
Their identity has yet to be released.
Troopers say the accident is currently under investigation.
