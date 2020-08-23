WESTMINSTER, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Coroner's Office is investigating a homicide Saturday night.
According to the coroner, a 65-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to the head at a home on Little Choestoea Road. Despite efforts by EMS, the man died around 10:40 p.m.
The victim's name has not yet been released.
The coroner said the case is being treated as a homicide and additional information will come from the Oconee County Sheriff's Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.