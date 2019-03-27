SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Spartanburg County Coroner said Wednesday his office was investigating the dead of a 22-year-old college student.
Coroner Rusty Clevenger said Evan Jeffery Gaines of Pinegate Drive died at the hospital Tuesday night.
“While at Spartanburg regional medical center, our investigation reveals that the decedent experienced a gunshot wound,” Clevenger said in an email.
Clevenger said the case is being investigated as a homicide by his office, along with the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office and the USC Upstate Police Department.
Gaines is from Columbia but was living at the Campus Edge apartments on Pinegate Drive while USC Upstate, the coroner said.
