GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Greenville County Coroner's Office says they and the Greenville County Sheriff's Office are investigating the shooting death of a woman after she was found in the Woodside Community early Saturday.
The coroner says neighbors reportedly called 911 about a loud disturbance coming from the 1st Street residence sometimes around midnight. When Greenville County deputies and paramedics arrived, they found a woman in the backyard of the residence suffering from the gunshot wound.
42-year-old Twana Alberta McDaniel was unfortunately pronounced deceased on scene.
Deputies do not have a suspect in custody at this time. Ms. McDaniel's death has been ruled a homicide, and is under investigation by both the Sheriff's Office and Coroner's Office.
Stay with FOX Carolina as we get updates.
MORE NEWS:
DHEC: Two COVID-19 patients die as cases climb in SC
Coroner confirm's man's body found near old Oconee Co. plant
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.