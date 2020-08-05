GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Greenville County Coroner's Office has identified a body that was found in a ravine on August 2 as a man who was reported missing at the end of July.
Greenville County deputies say the body was found around 6 p.m. near McKittrick Bridge Road and Terry Road.
On August 5, the Greenville County Coroner identified the remains as Michael Scott Cooper, 66, of Fountain Inn. He was reported missing on July 29, and had last been seen on July 26 - the day he reportedly died.
Cooper's death remains under investigation by both the Sheriff's Office and the Coroner's Office.
Stay with FOX Carolina for updates.
MORE NEWS:
Deputies provide additional information as the search for a missing Mountain Rest woman continues
Cherokee Co. Schools reopening enrollment for virtual learning until Tuesday at 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.