GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) The South Carolina Highway Patrol announced Monday afternoon that they were investigating a fatal collision in Greenwood.
According to troopers, the accident occurred around 1:51 p.m. on SC 34 near Marshall Circle.
The Greenwood County Coroner's Office has identified both drivers in the accident. Valerie Annette Davis, 55, and Wesley Hunter Clinkscales, 31, both succumbed to injuries on scene, the Coroner says.
The vehicles collided near 1100 block of Hwy 34, and hit each other head on. Both drivers were pronounced dead on scene.
An investigation is being continued by Highway Patrol.
Stay with FOX Carolina for more.
(0) comments
