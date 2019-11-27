SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Oconee County Coroner said the death of a 27-year-old man who was found in a home that set fire has been ruled accidental.
Coroner Karl Addis said the fire happened at a vacant house on Lonsdale Street. Seneca Fire Chief Richie Caudill said the man was found at the base of the stairs.
Caudill said the house has been vacant for about a decade, but the owners said they have been struggling recently to keep the house boarded up and keep vagrants out.
Caudill said several squatters have taken shelter in the home over the years.
On Wednesday, November 27, the coroner's office identified the deceased as Seth Jacob Gaunt. The coroner says Gaunt was identified based on his general appearance, tattoos and fingerprint comparisons.
Coroner Addis said Gaunt passed away from smoke and soot inhalation, as well as thermal injuries. His manner of death has been ruled accidental.
The fire chief believes Gaunt was trying to stay warm and using the home's fire place when the house fire broke out.
