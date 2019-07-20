ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) The Anderson County Coroner's Office announced the death of a 65-year-old man, who they say was sleeping when a fire started in a residence Saturday morning.
According to Coroner Greg Shore, his office received the call around 6:30 a.m. in response to a fire at a residence along Mountain Creek Church Road.
When Shore arrived, he said crews with Center Rock and Starr Fire Departments were on scene working to tame the blaze. Paramedics with MedShore were also on scene assisting.
The house was fully engulfed in flames, the coroner said. By the time the structure fire was out, firefighters said they found a male victim on the sofa.
Shore says the homeowner told them 65-year-old Freddie Ray Simmons was asleep when the fire broke out.
The coroner says the homeowner suffered from smoke inhalation. Simmons' elderly mother, who lives next door, was transported to AnMed Health for medical evaluation of issues not related to the fire.
Officials said the blaze significantly damaged the structure. A cause is still under investigation, though the coroner said there appears to be no foul play suspected.
The Coroner's Office, and the Anderson County Fire Department Arson Investigation Unit are investigating.
An autopsy for Mr. Simmons is scheduled for Monday, July 22.
