SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Just after 1:30 a.m. deputies responding to Pearson Road in Woodruff in regard to a shooting, that left one dead.
Upon their arrival, deputies located the victim deceased from a gunshot wound in a vehicle on the property. Three other individuals were on scene and cooperative with deputies.
Deputies say there is no threat to the public, and an investigation is underway.
The Spartanburg County coroner's office later identifed the deceased as 26-year old Jordan Lamar Nash of Greenville.
