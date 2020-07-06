SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal collision that unfolded late Sunday night.
According to troopers, the accident happened at 10:18 p.m. on Old Furnace Road.
Highway patrol says a 1998 GMC SUV was traveling west on Old Furnace Road when the driver crossed the center line the over corrected to the right. We're told the driver then traveled off the right side of the roadway, overturning before crashing into a tree.
According to highway patrol two people died in the crash while a third was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries.
The driver of the vehicle, who was wearing a seatbelt and a passenger in the backseat, not seat belted according to HP, died on scene. All three victims had to be mechanically extricated from the vehicle.
Later Monday afternoon, Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger identified the deceased as Tony Ray Boggs, 31, and 17-year-old Wesley Edward Jordan.
Their deaths have been ruled an accident.
