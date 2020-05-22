Investigation on the 3400 block of Augusta Road

 (FOX Carolina/ May 22, 2020)

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner's Office says they're investigating a death that was reported late Thursday night along August Road.

County dispatch first told FOX Carolina the calls came in around 11:30 p.m. We're told a vehicle fire was reported, along with a gunshot victim.

Friday morning, Greenville County Deputy Coroner Jeff Fowler said 22-year-old Andre Dunbar was shot and pronounced dead on scene. 

We've reached out to police for more information. 

Both the coroner's office and police are investigating the case. 

