SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - A bicyclist is dead after SCHP says a vehicle struck them and fled the scene Friday evening.
SCHP says the bicyclist was riding west on Rainbow Lake Road just before 9 p.m. when they were hit from behind. Troopers say the car responsible did not stop and render aid.
The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office was called to the scene near the intersections with Mitchell Lane and Bible Church Road.
Later Saturday morning, troopers released a brief description of the suspected vehicle - they are searching for a white in color vehicle, unknown make, that may have right front damage and possibly windshield damage.
The Spartanburg County Coroner identified the victim as 46-year-old Joseph Shane Melton of Inman. He was pronounced dead at 8:55 p.m.
Both the coroner's office and highway patrol are investigating.
