ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a body that was found in a field area near Shockley Ferry Road in Anderson, SC.
The body was identified by the Anderson County Coroner's Office as 56-year-old Peggy L. Turner of Anderson.
The coroner said that there appears to be no signs of foul play.
According to the coroner, Turner was last seen on April 1 and she is believed to have been in the field for several days.
Turner had an extensive medical history which the coroner says could have contributed to her death.
An investigation by the coroner's office as well as the Anderson County Sheriff's Office.
