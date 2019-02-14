WELLFORD, SC (FOX Carolina) – Spartanburg County deputies and the coroner are investigating after a body was found in the Wellford area Thursday afternoon, Coroner Rusty Clevenger confirmed.

Clevenger said the body was recovered from a location near Office Street.

Later on Thursday evening, Clevenger identified the deceased man as 24-year-old Victor Ogan. Ogan had previously been reported missing by Spartanburg County deputies.

Ogan's disappearance came before the shooting death of Alex Toney in Una, the mother of one of Victor's children. However, deputies do not believe the two cases are connected.

As of writing, the cause of Ogan's death is unknown, although Clevenger notes the manner of death is suspicious.

