GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner has identified the body found on the side of the road Friday near the intersection of Reach Street and Willard Street in Greenville.
Christopher Shayne Chambers, 32, was pronounced deceased on scene, the Coroner released to FOX Carolina. A cause of death is unknown at the time of writing.
An investigation was sparked by Greenville City Police Department and the Greenville County Sheriff's Office when a strange dispatch call came in Friday afternoon.
A woman driving by had called officers after spotting the body on the side of the road.
Police located the victim and said officers found the 32-year-old man lying on his back with no signs of obvious trauma to his body.
The Greenville County Coroner’s Office was also called in to investigate, as well as the Greenville County Forensics Unit and the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.
An autopsy will be performed Saturday to help determine a cause and manner of death.
