GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said they are conducting a death investigation after a woman's body was found near the side of the road.
Lt. Ryan Flood said Thursday that deputies received a call around 5:45 p.m. to Old Piedmont Highway.
The Greenville County Coroner's Office said a passerby found the woman unresponsive off the roadway.
When deputies arrived they discovered the woman wrapped in what they say appeared to be a blanket.
She was confirmed dead on scene but at this time, the manner of death has not been determined.
The coroner later identified the woman as 58-year-old Lisa Maria Allen.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.
